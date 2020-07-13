Venture Music

NASHVILLE-based marketing collective VENTURE MUSIC has entered a partnership with independent distribution company INGROOVES and has also added Media Manager NICK FOX, Music Curator KAILEY PRALL and Operations Director STEPHANIE EDWARDS to its staff.

“Our partnership with INGROOVES completes an important long-standing vision for us,” said VENTURE MUSIC President and Founder CHRIS NARDONE. “INGROOVES gives us the power of major label distribution, while maintaining the flexibility our clients need to effectively develop their career in the short-term."

