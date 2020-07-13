Jelli Expansion

FOCUS 360 has added 94 radio stations in 23 markets to its targeted Jelli networks. The new additions include stations in top 25 markets like NEW YORK, HOUSTON, ATLANTA, MIAMI, MINNEAPOLIS, and SAN ANTONIO.

CEO PHIL BROWN said, “We’ve seen a tremendous audience increase with the addition of these stations and markets across our targeted Jelli networks, including Female Focus, Rock Focus, Focus Information, and Focus Sports.”

