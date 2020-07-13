Holding On For 2021

With this year's edition of NORTHAMPTON, MA's GREEN RIVER FESTIVAL cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Triple A WRSI (93.9 THE RIVER)/NORTHAMPTON aired a "DREAM RIVER FANTASY FESTIVAL," live sets from previous GREEN RIVER FESTIVALs and other shows, this past weekend (7/10-12).

The "fantasy festival" was accompanied by a slideshow on the station website including photos taken during the festival over the years, as well as a merchandise page with proceeds aimed at helping the festival hang on until next year.

