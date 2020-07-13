Dunaway

DAVE DUNAWAY has resigned his position as TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Regional OM/Programming for the LUBBOCK and ODESSA-MIDLAND, TX clusters, a job he has held since 2018 (NET NEWS 8/6/18). Citing a “rewarding and successful two years working alongside great talent in both markets,” he thanked TOWNSQUARE leadership in a media statement.

Prior to TOWNSQUARE, DUNAWAY was PD/afternoons at CUMULUS Country WYZB (NASH FM 105.5)/FT. WALTON BEACH, FL. His radio resumé also includes SUMMITMEDIA Country WZZK/BIRMINGHAM and 10 years as OM/afternoons with GUARANTY Country WTGE (100.7 THE TIGER)/BATON ROUGE, LA.

DUNAWAY, who has multi-format operations and programming experience in medium and major markets, can be reached here or by phone at (225) 400-8156.

« see more Net News