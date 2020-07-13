Folk Forever

In lieu of the 2020 NEWPORT FOLK FESTIVAL, the producers of the annual event have come up with NEWPORT FOLK REVIVAL RADIO. On FRIDAY, JULY 31st through SUNDAY, AUGUST 2nd from 11a-7:30p (ET) you can hear archived sets from over 60 years of the festival. Listeners can tune in via FOLK RADIO on TUNEIN, or can turn the dial to three Triple A stations in the NORTHEAST: WFUV/NEW YORK, WMVY/CAPE COD-MARTHA’s VINEYARD or WEXT/ALBANY, NY.

Further, there will be some special streaming events taking place: a special musical tribute to MAVIS STAPLES for her 80th birthday on FRIDAY NIGHT; DEER TICK & FRIENDS on SATURDAY NIGHT and a film by JOSH GOLEMAN called OUR VOICES TOGETHER on SUNDAY NIGHT.

Learn more here.



