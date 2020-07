Raising Funds For Toronto's BHA

STINGRAY GROUP Urban CFXJ (FLOW 93.5)/TORONTO and DJ CHARLIE B held a benefit, DJS UNITED AGAINST RACISM to benefit TORONTO's BLACK HEALTH ALLIANCE. During the 12-hour event (NET NEWS 7/8), over $55,000 was raised.

Donations are still being accepted online at flow935.com/united.

