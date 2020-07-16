Ad Grants

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's BOSTON cluster -- Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB), Country WKLB (COUNTRY 102.5), Classic Hits WROR, Classic Rock WBOS, and Top 40/Rhythmic WBQT (HOT 96.9) -- is teaming with cable and internet provider RCN BUSINESS for an award of $200,000 in marketing support as part of RCN's Small Business Advertising Grant Program in BOSTON. The program will award winning small businesses $10,000 each in on-air and digital advertising on one of BEASLEY's stations.

“The pandemic has had a tremendous impact on small businesses, so it is more important than ever that we do what we can to help these businesses by letting patrons know they are open for business and following the proper guidelines,” said RCN BOSTON SVP/GM JEFF CARLSON. “We hope that by providing these advertising grants, small businesses in the communities in which we live and work are able to get back on their feet.”

BEASLEY BOSTON VP/Market Manager MARY MENNA added, “RCN is a wonderful partner and we are so grateful for their commitment to helping small businesses in our community.”

« see more Net News