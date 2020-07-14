Hit The Snooze Button Again

The pandemic has had a major effect on the time Americans begin listening to audio, according to data released by EDISON RESEARCH from its Share of Ear study. The data shows people 13 and older are beginning their daily listening an average of 75 minutes later than they did before the pandemic hit in MARCH. Half of respondents began recording their listening in diaries for the study at about 7:15a before the COVID-19 outbreak, but at about 8:30a during second quarter (the study interviewed subjects in mid-MAY).

“This finding challenges our thinking about how those in the U.S. listen to audio during traditional drive times,” said EDISON RESEARCH Director LAURA IVEY. “With many people staying at home or working from home during Q2, they did not engage with audio as early as they did pre-COVID. This data shows that if Americans continue current work patterns, audio strategies may need to be adjusted.”

