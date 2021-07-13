Clock Ticking

The countdown has reached the one-year mark for "Franken FMs," as the FCC has issued a reminder that the date by which analog LPTVs must convert to digital or shut down is a year from MONDAY. All LPTVs and TV translators must be fully transitioned to digital-only operation by JULY 13, 2021, with one last chance to extend digital construction permits available through MARCH 13, 2021, although the extensions will not allow the stations to continue analog operation beyond JULY 13th.

"Franken FMs" are the stations using the audio component of analog LPTVs on channel 6, 87.75 FM, to broadcast as a radio station, with token visuals to comply with FCC regulation. The most prominent of the stations is WEIGEL BROADCASTING Oldies WRME-LP (87.7 METV-FM)/CHICAGO, owned by VENTURE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP and LMA'd to WEIGEL.

