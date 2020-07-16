Chase Blohm aka Contradash

Twenty-two year-old L.A. "genre-blending" hip-pop singer/rapper/songwriter CONTRADASH (all lower case, real name CHASE BLOHM) has signed a recording deal with INTERSCOPE RECORDS, and will continue releasing new music throughout the summer, starting with 'white lie," his new single produced by RUSS CHELL (JUICE WRLD, LIL NAS X), which can be heard here.

"white lie" is a hook-filled track about deception and toxic relationships; a harbinger of the Zoomer emo-rap-pop revival.

CONTRADAH explained, “I told RUSS I needed a ‘Since You Been Gone’ type beat and he whipped up the craziest lead melody, and I just screamed my face off, it was so fun."

CONTRADASH’s most recent single “blocked” landed at #12 on SPOTIFY’s NEW MUSIC FRIDAY playlist the week of its release. Other accolades have come from PAPER, LYRICAL LEMONADE and prestigious blog PIGEONS & PLANES, who named him one of their BEST NEW ARTISTS OF THE MONTH for FEBRUARY 2020. CONTRADASH’s name was inspired by, and is a play on, NIGHT LOVELL's song “Contraband.”

