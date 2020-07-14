Fred Jacobs

JACOBS NEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS posts to the company blog to share, "Another day, and another indicator SIRIUSXM is taking no prisoners in its march to truly go after broadcast radio's near-century long franchise. Other players have talked about their desire to erode AM/FM radio's share of audience and revenue. But the satellite radio threat is the one that poses the most serious threat to broadcast radio as we knew it.

"Yet, when you ask many people in radio which of its competitors represents the greatest existential threat, many mention SPOTIFY. Or podcasts. But rarely do they view satellite radio as their top challenger -- radio's public enemy #1."

Read the full post here.

« see more Net News