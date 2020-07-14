Quiet

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database TUESDAY morning (7/14).

TOWER ABOVE MEDIA LLC applied for an STA to operate W240BO/WOODRUFF, SC with temporary facilities while seeking a new site.

And LANGER BROADCASTING GROUP, LLC has requested Silent STAs for WSRO-A/ASHLAND, MA, WBAS-A/WEST YARMOUTH, MA, WZBR-A/DEDHAM, MA, W271CU/FRAMINGHAM, MA, and W251CR/MEDFORD, MA because "the licensee is reorganizing its financing and considering its options with respect to returning the stations to the air" and needs six months to "find new investors, modify its operation, etc."

