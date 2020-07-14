Pitbull (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA has entered into a multi-year revenue-share content partnership with Internatiional artist, PITBULL to produce and distribute a series of Pay-Per-View live stream concerts and original content, as well as launch PITBULL's first video podcast show which will air on LIVEXLIVE's recently-acquired podcasting platform - PODCASTONE.

PITBULL and LIVEXLIVE Chairman/CEO ROBERT ELLIN discussed the deal on CNBC's CLOSING BELL here.

PITBULL's first Pay-Per-View live stream performances is scheduled for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 with four distinct events on consecutive weekends in SEPTEMBER and OCTOBER. Each show will include different themes, guests and staging. Ticket go on sale AUGUST 14 on LIVEXLIVE's site and apps, available at www.livexlive.com/.

PITBULL commented, "It is an honor to partner with LIVEXLIVE. ROBERT ELLIN, DERMOT MCCORMICK and NORM PATTIZ share the same vision when it comes to arts and commerce. We are excited to produce our first pay-per-view live stream and podcast. We will also develop a platform for artists to create content in our new world that will inspire fans around the globe."

LIVEXLIVE Pres. DERMOT MCCORMACK added, "PITBULL is a world-class businessman and entertainer whose global reach and accessibility as an artist makes him ideal for the LIVEXLIVE platform. Together we stand to prove the multiplatform approach to monetizing music through audio and podcasting, on-demand, live stream and pay-per-view experiences and merchandise, too. It's an exciting time to be reinventing the content and distribution model for artists and to give consumers premium and exclusive content offerings."

