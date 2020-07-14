Renewal

The NHL's CAROLINA HURRICANES have reached agreement with CAPITOL BROADCASTING COMPANY to keep Sports WCMC-F (99.9 THE FAN)/RALEIGH-DURHAM as the team's radio flagship for two more years, through the 2021-22 season. The station will continue airing a simulcast of the audio from FOX SPORTS CAROLINA's telecasts of CANES games, an arrangement that began when CHUCK KAITON, who called the CANES (and predecessor HARTFORD WHALERS) on radio for 39 years, exited, reportedly rejecting an 80% pay cut offered by the team's new owner TOM DUNDON, in 2018 (NET NEWS 7/25/2018).

CANES Pres./GM DON WADDELL said, "CAPITOL BROADCASTING has been a valuable partner for the HURRICANES for nearly 15 years, and we are pleased 99.9 THE FAN will remain as the radio home for v broadcasts."

"We are excited to continue our broadcasting and community partnership with the CAROLINA HURRICANES," said CAPITOL BROADCASTING VP/Radio BRIAN MALONEY. "We look forward to another two years of great games on all our audio platforms."

