Tory Lanez (Photo: Michael A Walker Jr / Shutterstock.com)

Artist TORY LANEZ was arrested SUNDAY (7/12) after police were called to a disturbance outside of a home in the HOLLYWOOD HILLS. Shots were reportedly fired into the air and an SUV left the scene and was located a short distance away. Police searched the vehicle belonging to LANEZ and found the gun.

Artist MEGAN THEE STALLION and another woman were also with the vehicle. TMZ reports that MEGAN THEE STALLION was treated for a cut on her foot caused by broken glass.

LANEZ was booked on carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

See more from TMZ.

« see more Net News