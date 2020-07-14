Martin

Former CNN and TV ONE host and CHICAGO DEFENDER Exec. Editor ROLAND S. MARTIN has joined iHEARTMEDIA as a commentator for BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK and is bringing his daily "#ROLANDMARTINUNFILTERED" podcast and digital show to the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK. MARTIN's commentaries will air throughout the day on BIN.

“When we launched BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK, we knew how extremely important it was to provide a forum for trusted voices within the Black Community and there’s perhaps no one more trusted and reliable in Black media today than ROLAND MARTIN,” said BIN Dir./News Ops. TANITA MYERS. “He has built a legacy that has paved the way for other Black journalists and continues to use his platform to bring a much needed perspective on topics that matter to both Black Americans and the nation in general.”

“I am excited to provide daily commentaries to BIN. We are living in a time where we need more coverage about the issues facing African Americans,” said MARTIN. “In addition, I am really thrilled to partner with the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK to distribute and market the ‘#ROLANDMARTINUNFILTERED’ audio podcast. We have seen tremendous growth with the daily video show, and we can’t wait to do the same with the audio podcast.”

