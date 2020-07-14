Morgan Wallen (Photo: John Shearer)

ALL ACCESS congratulates BIG LOUD RECORDS' MORGAN WALLEN on the birth of his son, INDIGO "INDIE" WILDER, on FRIDAY, JULY 10th. WALLEN took to social media to share the news with fans YESTERDAY (7/13), posting a photo of himself holding his newborn son.

"It's not just me anymore, and I'm glad it's not. This year has been the hardest of my life in so many ways, but that's not what I'll remember it by. You [INDIE] are... I'll be the Dad you deserve as well as the co-parent your mother deserves," WALLEN posted. "I didn't know what being a Dad would feel like, honestly have been a little scared. But it's the coolest damn feeling and I'm ready for whatever GOD had planned for me and my little guy."

