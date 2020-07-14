Launched

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WXKS (KISS 108)/BOSTON and THE MASSACHUSETTS ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENTS have launched “KISS 108’s Chromebooks For Kids” -- a fundraising campaign to purchase Chromebooks for local students to use at home and in the classroom.

“KISS 108’s Chromebooks For Kids” was unveiled this morning on the MATTY IN THE MORNING SHOW with the help of special guests, legendary BOSTON musical artist and philanthropist, MICHAEL BIVINS, and Dr. BRENDA CASSELLIUS, Superintendent of BOSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS. Starting today until LABOR DAY weekend, KISS 108 will encourage listeners to text SCHOOLS to 36413 or visit Kiss108.com/Schools to make a donation and support students in the community.

