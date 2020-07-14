Caves

Longtime CUMULUS Sports KTIK-A-F (93.1 THE TICKET)/BOISE afternoon "IDAHO SPORTS TALK" co-host JEFF CAVES is leaving the show on FRIDAY (7/17).

In a message posted to THE TICKET's website, the station said that CAVES is relocating to DALLAS-FORT WORTH and will continue in sales; co-hosts JOHN PATRICK and MIKE PRATER will continue the show and will be joined by a "3rd person to be named later." The station added that "It was CAVES’ decision to leave the show and is unrelated to COVID 19."

It's true, this is my last week on Idaho Sports Talk from 3p-6p on @ktik931fm . It is great to see @JPktik so happy. All the details are on KTIK now — Jeff Caves (@JeffCaves) July 13, 2020

