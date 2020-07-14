Lindsay Ell (Photo: Jeremy Cowart)

Congratulations to STONEY CREEK RECORDS' LINDSAY ELL, who earned 32 MEDIABASE adds for her new single, "wAnt me back," making it the most-added at Country radio this week.

“I’m so happy by the reaction from fans and Country radio for the release of ‘wAnt me back,’” said Ell. “I feel like anyone can relate to this song by thinking back to after that one relationship in high school or college when you felt like you gained a whole newfound confidence."

Kudos to BBR MUSIC GROUP EVP JON LOBA and SVP/National Promotion CARSON JAMES; STONEY CREEK RECORDS VP/Innovation, Radio & Streaming ADRIAN MICHAELS and Dir./National Promotion STAN MARCZEWSKI; BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/Radio Syndication & Group Strategy RENEE LEYMON; STONEY CREEK Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion MARY FOREST FINDLEY, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion MATT VIEIRA, and Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion LEXI WILLSON; BBR MUSIC GROUP Mgr./Secondary Promotion MATTHEW HOLMBERG and Coord./Promotion ASHLEY WOJCINSKI.

