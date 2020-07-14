Snapp

CMT Radio's Digital & Social Producer LAURYN SNAPP will add on-air contributor duties to her roles with "CMT AFTER MIDNITE WITH CODY ALAN" and "CMT RADIO LIVE WITH CODY ALAN." SNAPP will join ALAN each night, bringing pop culture and lifestyle stories to the Country programs. When concerts and events return, she'll also join ALAN on the road as he provides listeners with artist interviews and behind-the-scenes reports.

SNAPP joined CMT in 2018 from the Creative Services team at WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 7/11/18).

“LAURYN’s winning personality and witty repartee make her a natural fit to join me on the mic every night,” said ALAN. “Her passion for music, culture, and fan engagement across our digital and social networks has quickly become an essential part of our programming.”

