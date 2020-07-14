West

Midday host KAREN WEST has been promoted to MD at MAX MEDIA Country WGH (97.3 THE EAGLE)/NORFOLK-VIRGINIA BEACH. WEST has been with the station since just a month after its launch in 1990, and has been midday host through most of the last three decades.

VP Operations and Programming EDDIE HASKELL said, "I was impressed with KAREN even before I got to the station. She had been doing the music logs while the station was without a PD. She has done a great job and has earned this position with her great work ethic and positive attitude."

WEST will be taking music calls on WEDNESDAYS between 3-5p (ET). Reach her at (757) 671-1000 x244, and send congratulatory notes to her here.

