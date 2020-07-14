Workin' For The Weeknd!

SHAZAM's GIOVANNI BOSSIO reached out today with some mid-year insights as to songs being tagged around the globe.

So far this year, THE WEEKND’s "Blinding Lights" is the most-SHAZAMED song globally and in 16 countries. THE WEEKND is also this year's most-SHAZAMED artist worldwide.

The longest-running No. 1 in SHAZAM’s Global Top 200 is SAINt JHN’s "Roses" (Imanbek Remix). Interestingly, of the Top 10 Most SHAZAMED Songs Worldwide in 2020, the Top 5 titles all belong to different genres:



Blinding Lights - THE WEEKND (R&B/Soul) Roses (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN (Dance) Dance Monkey - TONES AND I (Alternative) The Box - RODDY RICCH (Hip-Hop/Rap) Don't Start Now - DUA LIPA (Pop) Falling - TREVOR DANIEL (Pop) Say So - DOJA CAT (R&B/Soul) Breaking Me - TOPIC & A7S (Dance) Ride It - REGARD (Dance) death bed (coffee for your head) - POWFU (f. beabadoobee) (Hip-Hop/Rap)



Here are the Top SHAZAMED Songs by Genre:

R&B/Soul: Blinding Lights - THE WEEKND

Dance: Roses (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN

Alternative: Dance Monkey - TONES AND I

Hip-Hop/Rap: The Box - RODDY RICCH

Pop: Don't Start Now - DUA LIPA

Latin: Me Gusta - SHAKIRA & ANUEL AA

Country: Old Town Road (Remix) - LIL NAX X (f. BILLY RAY CYRUS)

Rock: I Want To Know What Love Is - FOREIGNER

« see more Net News