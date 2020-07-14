-
Shazam Presents Mid-Year Review Of Most-Tagged Tunes
SHAZAM's GIOVANNI BOSSIO reached out today with some mid-year insights as to songs being tagged around the globe.
So far this year, THE WEEKND’s "Blinding Lights" is the most-SHAZAMED song globally and in 16 countries. THE WEEKND is also this year's most-SHAZAMED artist worldwide.
The longest-running No. 1 in SHAZAM’s Global Top 200 is SAINt JHN’s "Roses" (Imanbek Remix). Interestingly, of the Top 10 Most SHAZAMED Songs Worldwide in 2020, the Top 5 titles all belong to different genres:
- Blinding Lights - THE WEEKND (R&B/Soul)
- Roses (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN (Dance)
- Dance Monkey - TONES AND I (Alternative)
- The Box - RODDY RICCH (Hip-Hop/Rap)
- Don't Start Now - DUA LIPA (Pop)
- Falling - TREVOR DANIEL (Pop)
- Say So - DOJA CAT (R&B/Soul)
- Breaking Me - TOPIC & A7S (Dance)
- Ride It - REGARD (Dance)
- death bed (coffee for your head) - POWFU (f. beabadoobee) (Hip-Hop/Rap)
Here are the Top SHAZAMED Songs by Genre:
- R&B/Soul: Blinding Lights - THE WEEKND
- Dance: Roses (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN
- Alternative: Dance Monkey - TONES AND I
- Hip-Hop/Rap: The Box - RODDY RICCH
- Pop: Don't Start Now - DUA LIPA
- Latin: Me Gusta - SHAKIRA & ANUEL AA
- Country: Old Town Road (Remix) - LIL NAX X (f. BILLY RAY CYRUS)
- Rock: I Want To Know What Love Is - FOREIGNER
