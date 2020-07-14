Changing Name

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that GOW MEDIA is rebranding SB NATION RADIO as SPORTSMAP RADIO NETWORK on JULY 27th.

The network has gone through several brand changes since signing on as SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK in LAS VEGAS in 1991, including ONE-ON-ONE SPORTS. SPORTING NEWS RADIO, YAHOO! SPORTS RADIO, and, since 2016, SB NATION RADIO, in partnership with VOX MEDIA's SB NATION website. The SPORTSMAP brand is GOW MEDIA's own, used on its HOUSTON sports website and briefly on a radio format airing on KFNC-HD2-K231CN as SPORTSMAP 94.1 in 2018-19.

The news was initially reported by BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA and independently confirmed by ALL ACCESS.

« see more Net News