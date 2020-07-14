Murphy

KYLE MURPHY joins BASIN RADIO Country KGWY (FOX COUNTRY 100.7)/GILLETTE, WY for mornings, with his show debuting TOMORROW (7/15). He previously was an on-air personality and producer at Country KAAR and Classic Rock KMBR/BUTTE, MT since 2017. Previous radio gigs include afternoons at KCLS (96X ROCK)/ST. GEORGE, UT; mornings/Assistant Brand Mgr. at Classic Rock KZHK (95.9 THE HAWK)/ST. GEORGE; and overnight and weekend talent at Rock KBER/SALT LAKE CITY.

He succeeds longtime KGWY host DR. SCOTT ABER, who announced his departure in JUNE.

