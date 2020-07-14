Streaming Live This Saturday, July 18th From Los Angeles

BMG rockers BUSH are doing a one-night only, free full production virtual arena show this SATURDAY, JULY 18th at 9p (ET) on BushOfficial.com. The event is celebrating the release of BUSH’s forthcoming eighth studio album "The Kingdom" available everywhere this FRIDAY, JULY 17th.

The concert will be produced by FanTracks, a new livestreaming and fan engagement platform, and during the show, viewers will be able to purchase "The Kingdom" at a special discounted price and will also receive two exclusive non-album bonus tracks. MTV host and music industry veteran MATT PINFIELD will host pre-show and post-show festivities.

Fifty cents from each record sold during the livestream will be donated to WHEN WE ALL VOTE, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization on a mission to increase participation in every election.

BUSH will match the total donated by fans to help the cause.

Additionally, iHEARTMEDIA will broadcast a 30-minute “iHEARTRADIO Album Release Special with BUSH” featuring a performance from the group on JULY 24th. The audio will air on iHEARTRADIO’s Rock stations and select Alternative stations across the country at 8p (ET).

« see more Net News