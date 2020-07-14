Grant Set Aside

The FCC has set aside the grant of the sale by ROGER WAHL of Oldies WQZS (QZ93)/MEYERSDALE, PA to his daughter WENDY SIPPLE for $10 consideration and returned the deal to pending status while remanding the issue to the Media Bureau for further proceedings.

The Commission granted the sale on JUNE 1st but has pulled the grant back because WAHL is facing charges that he planted a camera in a woman's home and used the images to create a fake online dating account to solicit men to rape the woman (NET NEWS 9/9/2019). WAHL, who initially faced rape charges, pleaded guilty on JULY 8th to one felony charge of criminal use of communication facility and additional misdemeanor charges and is awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for a SEPTEMBER 21st hearing.

