Eric "DJ Erockalypze" Cabrera

BROADWAY MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KUUU (U92)/SALT LAKE CITY has promoted APD ERIC "DJ EROCKALYPZE" CABRERA to PD.

BROADWAY MEDIA Pres. STEVE JOHNSON commented, "ERIC has worked for and has been dedicated to U92 and this community for over 14 years and brings with him excellent programming experience, on air and off air creativity, and a great understanding of hip hop culture. ERIC has a clear understanding of the public’s interest and will be able to create programming that relates, captures, and keeps the audiences attention."

