ACAST's podcast advertising sales platform ACAST MARKETPLACE has added a "virtual storefront" for advertisers to browse and search ACAST's inventory of podcasts, with the capability of searching by several demographic and subject filters.

Global SVP/Sales JOE COPEMAN said, “This new ‘front door’ into the ACAST MARKETPLACE will help us connect even more advertisers with podcasts, as well as attracting and educating new brands in podcast advertising -- which in turn will drive more revenue for our creators.

“It’s a digital extension of the incredible work our sales team does on our podcasters’ behalf every single day, helping advertisers understand the breadth and depth of ACAST’s content and the unique audiences our shows can reach.”

« see more Net News