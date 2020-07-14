Webinar

Another RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU webinar in its "Business Unusual" program's "Open for Business" live video series has been announced, a presentation by BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL's MELISSA MITCHELL on “Thinking and Budgeting Like an Owner”.

The JULY 29th presentation at noon (CT) will offer tips on managing and budgeting for radio in the pandemic and other unusual situations.

The webinar, free to RAB members, will be subsequently available for on-demand viewing.

