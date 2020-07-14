Stone (Photo: Brooke Ashley Barone)

Multi-Platinum ARIA and APRA award-winning Australian artist JULIA STONE has signed an exclusive global recordings deal with BMG. The signing comes with the announcement that she will release her first solo album since 2012, starting with the single ‘Break.’ In the interim, STONE released three successful albums with her brother ANGUS STONE.

STONE recently curated a charity album, "Songs For AUSTRALIA," released in early 2020 to raise funds for several organizations providing bushfire relief. The album featured covers of Australian songs by artists including DERMOT KENNEDY, THE NATIONAL, LAURA MVULA, DAMIEN RICE, KURT VILE, PETIT BISCUIT, and more.

BMG Managing Director AUSTRALIA HEATH JOHNS said, “JULIA STONE is a certified icon and her new music is beyond masterful. Starting with the majesty of ‘Break,’ we are truly looking forward to sharing all of JULIA’s new songs and visuals with fans around the world. I know I speak for BMG globally when I say that we are genuinely thrilled beyond words to be working with JULIA and her amazing team at TAP MUSIC."

