New Music Test System

STRATEGIC SOLUTIONS RESEARCH has launched its new “S.M.A.R.T. Music Test” music testing platform, now available via cash or barter. Besides music testing, the S.M.A.R.T. (Strategic Music and Review Test) system also allows for moment-by-moment audience analysis for morning shows or other shows.

“This music test links the music test to the station’s strategic DNA Music Map.,” said Pres./Founder KEVIN CASSIDY. “There now is not any guesswork about how closely the music test lines up with the strategic plan.”

EVP/Partner HAL ROOD added, “For years, we have always circled back and reviewed the implementation of the music test to ensure things were on-track. Now, we formalized the process, because it is the ‘SMART’ way to do a music test.”

Find out more at solutions@strategicsolutionsresearch.com.

