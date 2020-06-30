Active Board

SIRIUSXM's Board of Directors has declared a dividend, added $2 billion to its stock repurchase program. and acquired a new member.

The board declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.01331 per share of common stock, payable on AUGUST 31st to shareholders of record on AUGUST 7th. The board also approved adding $2 billion to its common stock buyback program, bringing the total authorization since 2013 to $16 billion.

The new member of the SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. board is APOLLO THEATER FOUNDATION, INC. Pres./CEO JONELLE PROCOPE, who is joining as an independent Director. Chairman GREG MAFFEI said, "JONELLE is a proven executive with tremendous entertainment experience, strong industry relationships and deep business expertise. Her leadership and guidance will help SIRIUSXM continue to grow and create stockholder value. We are pleased to welcome her to the SIRIUSXM Board and look forward to benefiting from her perspectives."

PROCOPE said, "I am honored to join the SIRIUSXM Board of Directors at this dynamic time for the Company and the entertainment industry as a whole. SIRIUSXM is a leader in audio entertainment because of its focus on cultivating the best content, elevating talent and expanding its capabilities to capture new opportunities. I look forward to working closely with my colleagues on the Board to build on SIRIUSXM's successes and continue its momentum."

