Caroline Ups Marisa Di Frisco To Sr. Dir./National Alternative/Rock Promotion
July 15, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
CAROLINE has upped MARISA DI FRISCO to Sr. Director/National Alternative/Rock Promotion. DI FRISCO joined CAROLINE in 2018 as National Dir./Alternative/Rock Promotion.
DI FRISCO told ALL ACCESS, "I’m thrilled to continue be a part of the CAROLINE promotion team! It’s an honor to work alongside this incredible staff as we grow and expose our awesome roster of artists to the world of alternative and rock radio. Knowing that we’re helping a fan find their new favorite band is the best part of the job!"
