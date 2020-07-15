See You Next Year!

COVID-19 may have disrupted concert touring for the majority of artists this year, so artists are now looking ahead to 2021.

GRAMMY award-winning MAROON 5 is one such act, and they have announced the new routing for their 2021 U.S. concert tour, produced by LIVE NATION. They will be joined on this tour by LEON BRIDGES and MEGHAN TRAINOR.

Tickets and LaneOne Premium Packages purchased for the band’s 2020 tour will be honored for the new dates.

A new show at MADISON SQUARE GARDEN has been added on SEPTEMBER 10, 2021 and the band's shows in HARTFORD, CT at XFINITY THEATRE, as well as FLUSHING, NY at CITI FIELD will be cancelled. Ticket holders for FLUSHING will receive an email with an opportunity for a pre-sale for the MSG show, or a refund. Tickets for the MSG show will go on sale FRIDAY, JULY 24th at 10a (ET).

NORTH AMERICAN tour dates begin next year on JULY 15th. Check them out here.

« see more Net News