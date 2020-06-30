Abe Kanan

ALL ACCESS has learned that CUMULUS MEDIA Rock WNDX (939X)/INDIANAPOLIS morning host ABE KANAN has left the station as part of the CUMULUS COVID-19 cuts announced last week (NET NEWS 7/10/20).

KANAN told ALL ACCESS, "I was actually doing two morning shows. Besides WNDX in INDIANAPOLIS, I was the morning show original content creator for (CUMULUS Alternative) WKQX/CHICAGO."

Reach out to KANAN at abekananshow@gmail.com or abe@abekanan.com.

« back to Net News