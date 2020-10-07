Party LiveLine Creator John Garabedian

JOHN GARABEDIAN’s JAMCHANNEL NETWORK “PARTY LIVELINE” launches in syndication AUGUST 3rd from BOSTON. The show currently airs on Top 40 WHYA (Y-101)/HYANNIS, MA.

The live, “PARTY LIVELINE” hosted by MASON KELTER is interactive and the music is highly tested and 100% safe for mainstream Top 40 stations.

GARABEDIAN said, “Today there are much better ways to listen to music than a radio. My TESLA has SPOTIFY, TUNE-IN, PANDORA, and SIRIUS/XM buttons right next to the FM radio buttons. As every car catches up, FM music radio will lose cume and continue to lose TSL if it lacks compelling content and fails to take advantage of FM radio’s unique ability to entertain and provide companionship. To build fans and retain listeners, voicetracks are the enemy. The key is for FM radio to deliver live excitement in order to succeed in turning listeners into fans, and “PARTY LIVELINE” will absolutely do that. The time for this show is now!”

The show is 100% barter for rated major market stations.

For affiliate information, email info@jamchannel.com

