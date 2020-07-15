Nick Cannon (Photo: Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com)

SKYVIEW NETWORKS' syndicated host and MERUELO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES morning host NICK CANNON has been fired by VIACOMCBS for making anti-Semitic remarks during a recent podcast in which he talked about conspiracy theories about Jewish people and praised a minister notorious for anti-Jewish comments.

THE NEW YORK TIMES reports, "CANNON, 39, had worked as an executive producer and chairman of TEENNICK, a spinoff of the network NICKELODEON geared toward teenagers. He had also been a host and executive producer of the MTV comedy show 'Wild ’N Out.' A VIACOMCBS spokeswoman said in a statement that the company categorically denounced all forms of anti-Semitism."

“We have spoken with NICK CANNON about an episode of his podcast ‘CANNON’s Class’ on YOUTUBE, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories,” the statement said. “While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that NICK has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him.”

Here's the podcast in question:

In a tweet, CANNON wrote, “Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions.”

Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions. I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 13, 2020

