Sold

NORTHERN RADIO OF MICHIGAN, INC. is selling WSRJ/HONOR-TRAVERSE CITY, MI to GOOD NEWS MEDIA, INC. for $350,000 ($205,000 cash at closing, $145,000 as a gift).

In other filings with the FCC, SPIRIT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling W203AW/FREDONIA, NY to HOLY FAMILY COMMUNICATIONS for $15,000. The primary station is listed as Religion WLGU/LANCASTER, NY.

And receiver DENNIS WALLACE has applied for an STA to operate KLUQ/HERMANN, MO with a backup transmitter at reduced power due to severe damage to the main transmitter.

