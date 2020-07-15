-
Traverse City FM Sold
July 15, 2020 at 5:26 AM (PT)
NORTHERN RADIO OF MICHIGAN, INC. is selling WSRJ/HONOR-TRAVERSE CITY, MI to GOOD NEWS MEDIA, INC. for $350,000 ($205,000 cash at closing, $145,000 as a gift).
In other filings with the FCC, SPIRIT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling W203AW/FREDONIA, NY to HOLY FAMILY COMMUNICATIONS for $15,000. The primary station is listed as Religion WLGU/LANCASTER, NY.
And receiver DENNIS WALLACE has applied for an STA to operate KLUQ/HERMANN, MO with a backup transmitter at reduced power due to severe damage to the main transmitter.
