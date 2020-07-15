Steve Aoki (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

TMZ reports on DJ/Producer/entrepreneur STEVE AOKI teaming with KIDS WISH NETWORK to help make a dream come true for 12-year-old JULIANA GOODE. GOODE, an aspiring DJ, suffers from CUSHING SYNDROME, an adrenal gland disease. AOKI jumped on ZOOM to meet with GOODE and send the young DJ a full DJ kit to work on her craft.

You can check out more from TMZ, including that ZOOM meeting, here.

