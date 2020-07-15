-
DJ/Producer/Entrepreneur Steve Aoki Teams With Kids Wish Network
July 15, 2020 at 5:25 AM (PT)
TMZ reports on DJ/Producer/entrepreneur STEVE AOKI teaming with KIDS WISH NETWORK to help make a dream come true for 12-year-old JULIANA GOODE. GOODE, an aspiring DJ, suffers from CUSHING SYNDROME, an adrenal gland disease. AOKI jumped on ZOOM to meet with GOODE and send the young DJ a full DJ kit to work on her craft.
You can check out more from TMZ, including that ZOOM meeting, here.
