C4 And Nehman

HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE midday host CLARENCE M. "C4" MITCHELL IV is moving to mornings to co-host 5:30-10a (ET) weekdays with incumbent BRYAN NEHMAN. YURPIZY MORGAN has expanded her show from 1-3p to 10a-2p slot to fill the slot formerly occupied by MITCHELL's previous "THE C4 SHOW." The station is also expected to name a permanent host for weekdays 2-6p, open since BRETT HOLLANDER's exit in MARCH to join the BALTIMORE ORIOLES broadcast crew.

“C4 and BRYAN are among MARYLAND’s most informed, outspoken and connected broadcasters." said Pres./GM CARY PAHIGIAN. “Their frequent on-air collaborations always receive high marks from listeners. This new partnership, along with WBAL’s award-winning news coverage, further solidifies WBAL as BALTIMORE’s first choice for news and talk.”

