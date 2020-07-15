Special Channels

SIRIUSXM is debuting a new batch of limited-run artist channels TODAY (7/15) at noon (ET). The channels will air on the satellite service through JULY 21st and on the SIRIUSXM app and online through AUGUST 13th.

The new channels will include the BEASTIE BOYS CHANNEL (channel 35, displacing XMU), featuring a guest DJ series "PASS THE MIC," hosted by celebrities including Z-TRIP, SEAN LENNON, ROSIE PEREZ, TALIB KWELI, MICHAEL RAPAPORT, and others; BOB MARLEY'S TUFF GONG RADIO, with guest DJs including JACK JOHNSON, CARLOS SANTANA, MICHAEL FRANTI, BIG BOI, and CYPRESS HILL (channel 42, normally THE JOINT); COLDPLAY RADIO, with nightly "LIVE IN TECHNICOLOR" concert tapes and guest DJs including BECK, DUA LIPA, DEMI LOVATO, SHAWN MENDES, and MEGHAN TRAINOR (channel 28, filling THE SPECTRUM's spot); THE MICHAEL JACKSON CHANNEL, with author and JACKSON family friend STEVEN IVORY hosting and AKON, RODNEY JERKINS, and JACKIE, MARLON, and TITO JACKSON as guest DJs (channel 50, THE GROOVE); the QUEEN CHANNEL, with guest DJs DAVE GROHL, TAYLOR HAWKINS, PAUL RODGERS, and CATHERINE ZETA-JONES (channel 27, DEEP TRACKS); and the return of THE PRINCE CHANNEL, this time featuring "Purple Playlists" from MAYA RUDOLPH, NAOMI CAMPBELL, THE REVOLUTION, MORRIS DAY, JEROME BENTON, and JIMMY JAM and TERRY LEWIS of THE TIME (channel 50, JULY 22-28).

