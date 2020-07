Layoffs

ENTERCOM News WBBM-A-WCFS/CHICAGO has laid off two staffers, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

Sports anchor GEORGE OFMAN and helicopter reporter KRIS HABERMEHL have exited the station, OFMAN had been with WBBM since 2010 after working at sister Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE) from 1992 through 2009, while HABERMEHL joined WBBM in 2017 after over 20 years at former sister CBS O&O WBBM-TV (CBS 2).

