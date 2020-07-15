Gaffigan (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Music icons aren't the only artists getting limited-run channels on SIRIUSXM this month, as THE JIM GAFFIGAN CHANNEL launches on the satellite service's streaming platforms TODAY, running through AUGUST 13th. The comedian's channel will also be heard on satellite via channel 98, LAUGH USA, on weekends during the month.

GAFFIGAN said, "I'm so honored to have my own channel on SIRIUSXM. I plan to make my children listen 24/7 over the entire month."

« see more Net News