LaBella

Veteran television producer CHUCK LABELLA has been named Exec. Producer of Podcasting at UNITED STATIONS MEDIA NETWORKS' STORIC MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK . LABELLA, a former VP/Talent Relations at NBC and consultant on FOX's "THE MASKED SINGER," ABC's "HOLEY MOLEY," and HBO MAX's "FULL BLOOM," has worked on shows like "WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE?," "POLITICALLY INCORRECT," "HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT," "WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE?." and "CRANK YANKERS."

STORIC Dir./Podcasting KRISTIN VERBITSKY said, “We are so happy that CHUCK has decided to join the STORIC family. He’s already been an integral part of our growth and we are looking forward to taking STORIC to the next level with him.”

LABELLA said, “I am very excited to get a chance to work with KRISTIN VERBITSKY and her creative team at STORIC. STORIC has given me the opportunity to expand my creativity beyond television, and give a voice to some great talent such as MELISSA RIVERS, VINNIE PASTORE, DAX HOLT and ADAM GLYN. I am looking forward to using my skills as a network talent executive to fill the Storic roster with more great talk and compelling programs,"

