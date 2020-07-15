COVID Heroes

BENZTOWN and P1 MEDIA GROUP have partnered with RADIODAYS EUROPE to present “The CORONAVIRUS Radio Ideas Awards”. The Awards will honor radio professionals from around the world that have used their brands and platforms in creative and innovative ways to better serve their listeners, partners and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CORONAVIRUS Radio Ideas Awards will recognize the best ideas in 10 categories, including: Best Social Media Video Content, Best Virtual Event, Best Parody, Best Virtual Concert, Best Station Promo, Best Community Service, Best Social Media Visual, Best Hometown Video, Best Sales Promotion and Best Mega Promotion. A further two categories, Best Podcast and Best Journalistic Content, will also be part of the awards. Nominations for these two special categories will be possible later in the year with both being judged by a panel of experts.

All radio professionals are encouraged to go online from now until close of day, in all time zones, JULY 31st, to nominate their favorite ideas here.

Online voting for the nominees will begin on AUG. 6th, and will continue through SEPTEMBER 7th. These awards will be voted for by radio and podcast industry professionals from around the world here.

« see more Net News