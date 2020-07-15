Rider

MARK RIDER has picked up imaging duties at CUMULUS Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE.

PD PAUL MASON said, "When I first learned RIDER was available in NASHVILLE I knew instantly that he was the right person to be the next voice of the 104.5 THE ZONE. His ability to adapt to various different reads and styles truly put him into and elite class."

RIDER said, "The majority of what I do is sports for NBC, CBS, FOX SPORTS NORTH, the PBR, and many pro teams including the TEXAS RANGERS and TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING, and during a time with no sports to see some growth in radio imaging is a giant win for me. So happy to be a part of NASHVILLE sports!"

RIDER is represented for radio imaging by NATE ZEITZ at CESD. Listen here.

