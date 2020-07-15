Livestreams Bob Marley Songs On July 19th

CEEK VIRTUAL REALITY, UMe and TUFF GONG will host a ZIGGY MARLEY virtual performance, celebrating BOB MARLEY's 75th birthday, on SUNDAY, JULY 19th. The iconic Jamaican artist will be performing 11 of BOB MARLEY's songs, including legendary tracks on BOB MARLEY's official YOUTUBE channel, followed by a Q&A through CEEK's content streaming platform. A select number of 360VR tracks will be available on CEEK's Virtual Reality platform.

"With CEEK's innovative technology, ZIGGY MARLEY has created an immersive experience that's rooted in BOB MARLEY's passion and sense of community and honors his father's legacy by bringing people together through the power of music," said UMe Pres./CEO BRUCE RESNIKOFF.

CEO/Founder MARY SPIO said, "Nearly 50 years after songs like Redemption Song, One Love and No Woman No Cry were written, they are even more relevant and impactful today. CEEK has the honor of bringing these songs to the world, especially at this time in history. One love is truly the answer."

