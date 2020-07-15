Growing

AUDIOBOOM has signed up four existing podcasts and has extended its deals with two others.

The new additions include CODY KO and NOEL MILLER's "TINY MEAT GANG," KAIL LOWRY and LINDSIE CHRISLEY's "COFFEE CONVOS," and "ID10T WITH CHRIS HARDWICK." Extensions were reached with "NO SUCH THING AS A FISH" and "MORBID: A TRUE CRIME PODCAST."

“Extending our relationships with our top talent is testament to the incredible value we bring to our partnerships globally,’ said EVP/Content & Production BRENDAN REGAN. “We are also excited to sign more well-known names in the podcasting world to the AUDIOBOOM family -- shows which have proven their ability to connect with audiences around the world.”

