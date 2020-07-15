Streaming

SALEM News-Talk WIND-A (AM 560 THE ANSWER)/CHICAGO's "CHICAGO'S MORNING ANSWER" and "THE DAN PROFT SHOW" are now streaming around the clock online with the debut of "DAN AND AMY 24:7."

ROBERTFEDER.COM reports that the stream is simulcasting the morning show with DAN PROFT and AMY JACOBSON, then offers repeats of the show twice along with PROFT's syndicated evening show live and repeated.

« see more Net News